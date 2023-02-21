Woman Questioned After Man Killed in Domestic Shooting in Lauderhill: Police

A woman was being questioned by detectives after she was involved in a fatal domestic shooting at an apartment in Lauderhill Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting happened at the home in the 2200 block of Northwest 52nd Avenue.

Lauderhill Police officials said the victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

The female shooter stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said. Her identity also wasn't released.

Police said their investigation is in its beginning stages.

No other information was available.