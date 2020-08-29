Fort Lauderdale

Woman Rescued After Driving Vehicle into Fort Lauderdale Canal

NBC 6

A woman was rescued by a small group of good samaritans after her vehicle drove into a Fort Lauderdale canal.

According to a resident in the area where the incident happened, he and his wife saw a vehicle approaching the end of the road near 2014 northeast 68th Street at a high rate of speed. The car eventually broke through a barrier and crashed into the water.

The resident said that's when he jumped into the water to rescue the driver. Luckily, a boat with three other people was passing by at the time.

The four good samaritans were able to pull a female driver from the car and bring her to safety.

"Thank god we got her out of the car," the resident said. "She said there was no one else in the car. I pray that's the case."

Local

Biscayne Bay 4 hours ago

Protesters Gather Near Biscayne Bay to Address Fish Kill Affecting Area's Marine Life

Fort Lauderdale 1 hour ago

Boil Water in Effect Following Water Main Break on Fort Lauderdale Beach

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire, the woman was transported to Broward Health with non life-threatening injuries. They say no other person was located in the vehicle.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleFort Lauderdale Fire Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us