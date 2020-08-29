Woman Rescued After Driving Vehicle into Fort Lauderdale Canal

A woman was rescued by a small group of good samaritans after her vehicle drove into a Fort Lauderdale canal.

According to a resident in the area where the incident happened, he and his wife saw a vehicle approaching the end of the road near 2014 northeast 68th Street at a high rate of speed. The car eventually broke through a barrier and crashed into the water.

The resident said that's when he jumped into the water to rescue the driver. Luckily, a boat with three other people was passing by at the time.

FLPD🤿Dive Team responded to the 2000 blk / NE 68 ST ref to a motorist (sole occupant) who drove beyond the posted DEAD END signs into the waterway.

Nearby boater rescued uninjured driver. @WESTWAYTOWING assisted FLPD divers w the recovery of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/GGSl8hKgLG — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) August 29, 2020

The four good samaritans were able to pull a female driver from the car and bring her to safety.

"Thank god we got her out of the car," the resident said. "She said there was no one else in the car. I pray that's the case."

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire, the woman was transported to Broward Health with non life-threatening injuries. They say no other person was located in the vehicle.