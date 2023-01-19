Woman Rescued for Third Time After Falling Into Delray Beach Drainage Pipe

A Delray Beach woman was rescued from a drainage pipe Wednesday - but it's not the first time she has found herself in this situation.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Lyndsey Kennedy suffered minor injuries after being pulled out near the 500 block of Lindell Boulevard. She was taken to Delray Medical Center for further evaluation.

According to police, officers and firefighters arrived in the area after calls of someone swimming in a canal. Kennedy refused to come out and began crawling further down, according to police.

Firefighters contained her between two sections of pipe and later used a harness to get her out.

It's the third time Kennedy has had to be rescued after falling into a drain.

In March 2021, a naked Kennedy was rescued from a drain in Delray Beach after claiming she entered a drain three miles way while swimming in a canal. Two month later, she was rescued from a drain in Texas.

At the time of the 2021 incident, Kennedy's mother said she had a history of "making bad decisions when she is high on drugs," according to the Delray Beach police report.