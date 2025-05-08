only on 6

Woman reunites with first responders who saved her when she almost choked to death

Karen Conway was eating with her nephew on April 5 when she suddenly started choking on a piece of steak.

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

In an emotional reunion on Wednesday, a woman cried and embraced the Fort Lauderdale first responders who jumped in to save her when she choked during dinner last month.

Karen Conway was eating with her nephew on April 5 when she suddenly started choking on a piece of steak.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

She gasped for air, and then passed out.

An off-duty firefighter started doing chest compressions, then Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue showed up and jumped into action, officials said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Firefighters said Conway had a pulse but was barely breathing and even turned blue. They saw the piece of steak lodged deep in her throat and then used a device to pull it out.

Conway spent nearly a week in the ICU and still had to use a breathing machine when she got home.

She got emotional when she reunited with the first responders a month later on Wednesday.

Local

6 to Know 13 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami 14 mins ago

SWAT situation in Allapattah leads to 2 handcuffed as police serve warrant out of New York

"They have no idea what this means to someone that they save. I’m sorry. He literally saved my life, him and his crew," Conway said. "To see someone’s face that you’ve been thinking about and replaying this in your head for a month. It’s a lot."

Conway said she’s doing much better but is still not back to 100 percent. She still has some pain but is just grateful she survived.

This article tagged under:

only on 6Fort Lauderdale
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us