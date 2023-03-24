Woman Rushed to Hospital After Hit and Run Crash in Fort Lauderdale: BSO

Police are investigating a hit and run crash that took place Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2600 block of Northwest 13th court around 9 a.m. after reported of a person being run over by a car that later fled the scene.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies found a woman suffering from injuries and rushed her to the hospital. The victim's identity and condition were not released.

Investigators said the victim was involved in an ongoing disturbance since last night with another woman who they said intentionally ran her over and fled the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.