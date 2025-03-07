‘Distraught': Woman says man wanted for indecent exposure followed her to Brickell apartment

Miami Police are still looking for a man they said was involved in an indecent exposure incident at an apartment building in Brickell.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Maizon Brickell building at 221 Southwest 12th Street.

In an exclusive interview with NBC6, a woman said a man randomly went into her building's elevator with her.

"He wasn't responding to anything I was saying when I was asking whether or not he had a key fob," said the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous. She feared for her safety since the man has not been arrested.

"He was just kind of looking at me. He had his hand in his pocket. We're not sure exactly sure what he was holding, whether that was a weapon or whatever the case was," she said.

Luckily, the woman said after noticing something was off with the man, she followed her instincts and left the elevator before going up to her floor. The mystery man also left the elevator and lingered in the hallway.

"The suspect remained in the lobby and there is a female working in the lobby and she makes eye contact with him and says she sees him exposed himself and begin to masturbate," said Michael Vega, a spokesman for Miami Police.

It turns out, the man had been following the woman for a while.

According to the victim, she told NBC6 that based on her conversations with police, they have evidence he was following her for about 10 minutes from her gym but it could be longer.

"This guy was stalking me or following me, and, I'm pretty, pretty distraught about the whole situation," said the woman.

The woman is urging people to be vigilant especially when walking alone.

"If I didn't follow my instincts that day, I think that, you know, this situation would have ended a lot differently. And, this man from off the street essentially would have ended up following me all the way from my workout class to my door," she said.

The woman also said the incident could have been prevented if her building had better security protocols such as a guard present.

NBC6 reached out to Maizon Brickell for this story but we haven't heard back.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 305-603-6300.