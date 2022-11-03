Woman Screams to Ward Off Attempted Abductor in Miami: Police

Miami Police are searching for a man who they say tried to abduct a woman as she walked home Wednesday night.

The attempted abduction happened before 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street, according to Miami Police.

The victim said she was walking when she felt someone grabbing her from behind, police said.

She told police she had encountered the man as she left a nearby store before walking home.

The victim screamed for help, which caused the man to release her and run away, police said.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the woman walking through the neighborhood and someone running after her.

Out of frame, she's heard screaming for help, and the person is seen running away in the opposite direction.

The victim cries as residents are heard coming out of their homes, asking her what happened and if she was OK.

The subject is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a light complexion, medium build and a wide stomach. He was wearing a dark-colored hat, a blue disposable surgical mask, a dark-colored shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police at 305-603-6370 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).