Woman secretly reports assault by disguising 911 call as pizza order

A sexual assault victim's quick-thinking saved her life this month, when deputies said she disguised her 911 call as a pizza order.

The eerie 911 call was released on Facebook by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The woman is heard asking to order a pizza, before the dispatcher catches on.

While pretending to ask to customize her order, the dispatcher was able to ask enough questions to determine that she was being held by a man who was not armed.

The woman did not provide an address, but the sheriff's communications staff was able to track down her location, leading deputies to a field where the woman was being attacked.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Deputies got out on foot and began to search," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in the Facebook post. "Eventually they heard loud music coming from the field. When they approached the sound, they discovered a male on top of a screaming female."

Body camera video recorded the moment the traumatized woman told deputies that the man had tried to rape her.

Sheriff Chitwood said the woman knew her attacker and said the two went to the field to have a couple of drinks before he consumed drugs and then became violent.

According to deputies, her attacker had applied for asylum in the U.S. the day before the attack.

Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, 27, was arrested and is now facing several charges including attempted sexual battery.