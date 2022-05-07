Woman Seen on Video Beating Kid With Belt Arrested: Florida City Police

A woman who was seen on video beating a child with a belt at a Florida City school Thursday has since been arrested and booked into jail, police said.

According to jail records, Kady Ann Sewell, 33, was booked Saturday and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, educational interference, and trespassing within a school safety zone.

The charges carry a total bond amount of $6,000, according to jail records.

Miami-Dade Corrections

NBC 6 reported Thursday that surveillance video appeared to show a woman going into the Bethel Seventh Day Adventist private school on Redland Road in Florida City, and attacking a child with a belt during school hours.

Zendre Pollard said Thursday her son was on the receiving end of the belt attack, and said her son suffered a busted lip.

Since Thursday’s report, Pollard says a judge granted a restraining order against Sewell.

Pollard also provided NBC 6 documentation of the temporary injunction, which lists Sewell as the defendant.

“The mom comes in fussing and cussing at my child, and just beating him in his face! His head, his face, his arms,” said Pollard on Thursday.

Pollard said it all started when her son was being bullied by Sewell’s son earlier that day.

“(My son) called and said someone was bullying him, fat shaming him, and [my son] picked up the child and dropped the child back down on his feet,” Pollard said on Thursday.

After the incident between the two children, Pollard said Sewell showed up at the school to attack her son with a belt.

“(My son) was being bullied, he defended himself, and then the mom came and she was hitting on him and whooping on him with a belt,” Pollard said on Thursday.

Pollard said she took her son to be evaluated at a local hospital because he has a history of seizures.

“My son could have went into a seizure and died. Anything. You’re just hitting him across the head,” Pollard said.

Pollard told NBC 6 Thursday she was going to press charges against Sewell, who she said she knows personally.

She’s also demanding answers from school administrators.

“How did this lady get this far, was able to hit my child multiple times, and you saw it wasn’t broken up, she walked out calmly,” she said Thursday. “My child wasn’t safe. My son was bullied by her son, and then bullied by the mom.”

NBC 6 has requested a copy of the arrest report for Sewell from the Florida City Police Department.