Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Miami Gardens: Police

A woman is in custody after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend Friday in Miami Gardens, police said.
It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, according to Miami Gardens Police.
The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unknown.
Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
