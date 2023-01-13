Miami Gardens

Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Miami Gardens: Police

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is in custody after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend Friday in Miami Gardens, police said.

It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, according to Miami Gardens Police.

The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unknown.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens
