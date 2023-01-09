Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity hasn't been released.

No other information was released. the shooting remains under investigation.

