Woman shot at boyfriend's ex 17 times in NW Miami-Dade neighborhood: Police

A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting at her boyfriend's ex 17 times in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, officials said.

Abigail Uranga, 23, is facing two counts of attempted premeditated murder and for throwing or shooting a deadly missile in the Monday morning shooting.

SWAT officers and police responded to a residence in the area of NW 58th Street and 18th Avenue, where a fight between a current girlfriend and an ex-girlfriend escalated. Apparent bullet holes were visible in the rear windshield of a black Nissan Altima at the scene.

A woman at the scene told NBC6 her daughter was the one who was shot at.

“My daughter, she came down to get money from her son’s father, and she says as she was leaving, the girl stood behind her car and shot up her car,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC6. “She says she was OK and that her friend was also in the car, and her friend was OK, too. But the girl punched her friend in the face first.”

Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting.

In bond court Tuesday, a judge initially denied Uranga bond, but her mother asked for mercy.

“M’am please I just want you to take into consideration my daughter works, she is a good girl, she goes to school,” Uranga’s mother said in court.

Shortly after hearing the mother's plea, Judge Mindy Glazer considered house arrest. However, the State Attorney’s Office strongly refused that option because Uranga allegedly shot multiple times and barricaded herself.

“If someone is bothering you, you can’t fire on their car," a prosecutor said.

In the end, the judge stuck to her initial ruling and denied bond. She advised Uranga’s family she has the right to an Arthur hearing, where she can ask for a bond.

Attorney information was not available.