Broward County

Woman Shot in Car on I-75 After Chasing Reported Burglar in Pembroke Pines: Police

Police said the incident started with a reported burglary at Century Village

A reported burglary in Pembroke Pines led to a woman being shot on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident began around 4 a.m. at the Century Village community when the woman reported that a man, possibly her ex-boyfriend, broke into her home, Pembroke Pines Police said.

The man took money from the home and fled in a vehicle, but the woman got in her car and chased him onto I-75 northbound, police said.

While on I-75 in the area of Sheridan Street the man opened fire on the woman's car, hitting her in the torso, police said.

The woman was able to drive herself to Memorial Hospital West for treatment for her injuries, which police said were non-life threatening.

Police didn't release the identities of the man or woman, and said the investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPembroke PinesI-75
