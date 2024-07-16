Woman shot in North Lauderdale: BSO

A woman was shot Monday evening in North Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot at around 6:44 p.m. in the 1000 block of Southwest 76th Avenue. Details on her condition were not provided.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” the sheriff’s office said.

Crime scene and homicide detectives could be seen investigating for several hours after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.