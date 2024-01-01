Woman shot inside car in Miami-Dade on New Year's Day

A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being shot while traveling inside a car in Naranja on New Year's Day.

Miami-Dade police responded to calls of a person shot early Monday morning.

MDPD says two men and one woman were driving southbound on SW 139 Avenue when shots were fired at them.

Police say a subject in an unknown vehicle opened fire, striking the woman.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She was airlifted in stable condition to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial.

Video from the scene appears to show that their vehicle crashed near or against a building.

The shooting remains under investigation.