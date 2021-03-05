Woman Shot, Killed by Ex-Partner in Hialeah

A woman in Hialeah was shot and killed by her ex-partner Friday during a domestic dispute, police said.

The 40-year-old woman suffered "several gunshot wounds," officials said. The incident happened at 7 a.m. at the 690 block of 40th Street in Hialeah.

The woman was staying at her family's home when her estranged husband somehow got inside and shot her multiple times, NBC 6 has learned. Two young children were inside the home at the time.

Officials said the children -- an 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl -- are currently in police custody. It is unclear if they witnessed the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Camry with tinted rear windows. Police are searching for the gunman.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.