Woman Shot, Killed by Ex-Partner in Hialeah

A woman in Hialeah was shot and killed by her ex-partner Friday during a domestic dispute, police said.
The 40-year-old woman suffered "several gunshot wounds," officials said. The incident happened at 7 a.m. at the 690 block of 40th Street in Hialeah.
The woman was staying at her family's home when her estranged husband somehow got inside and shot her multiple times, NBC 6 has learned. Two young children were inside the home at the time.
Officials said the children -- an 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl -- are currently in police custody. It is unclear if they witnessed the shooting.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Camry with tinted rear windows. Police are searching for the gunman.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.