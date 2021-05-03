Woman Killed, Child Hurt After Shooting in Naranja

A woman was killed and a child was hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex Monday in Naranja.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of South Dixie Highway near US 1.

The child was sent to the hospital, but the extent or matter of his injuries is not clear.

Residents of the apartment complex told NBC 6 the woman was in her 20's. Police have not released an identity.

Northbound US 1 at Southwest 260th Street was closed off as police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.