Miami-Dade

Woman Killed, Child Hurt After Shooting in Naranja

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was killed and a child was hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex Monday in Naranja.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of South Dixie Highway near US 1.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The child was sent to the hospital, but the extent or matter of his injuries is not clear.

Local

Miami Marlins 1 hour ago

Marlins Rookie Pitcher Campbell Gets 80-Game Drug Suspension

South Florida 4 hours ago

Boater Sought in Fatal Hit-and-Run Involving Personal Watercraft Near Rickenbacker Marina

Residents of the apartment complex told NBC 6 the woman was in her 20's. Police have not released an identity.

Northbound US 1 at Southwest 260th Street was closed off as police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeSouthwest Miami-Dadenaranja
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us