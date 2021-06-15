Woman Shot, Man Detained in SW Miami-Dade

Police have detained a man after a woman was shot Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded before 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of SW 132 Court, where they found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A man who is possibly related to the victim was detained by police.

Further information was not available.