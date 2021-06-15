Miami-Dade County

Woman Shot, Man Detained in SW Miami-Dade

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Police have detained a man after a woman was shot Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded before 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of SW 132 Court, where they found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A man who is possibly related to the victim was detained by police.

Further information was not available.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Countyshooting
