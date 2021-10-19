Miami-Dade

Woman Shot to Death Near Bus Stop in Florida City

Homicide detectives say the shooting was domestic related, but did not release additional details or the victim's identity at this time

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead near a bus stop in Florida City.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Argemis Colome said officers from Florida City arrived at the scene near the 200 block of Southwest 344th Street after reports of a shooting just before 4:30 a.m.

Officers found the victim, described as a black woman in her 40s, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives say the shooting was domestic related, but did not release additional details or the victim's identity at this time.

An investigation continues at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

