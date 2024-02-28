Woman shot while sitting in car outside NW Miami-Dade home

Miami-Dade County

By NBC6

NBC6

Police are investigating after a woman was shot while sitting inside a car outside a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near the 1000 block of Northwest 77th Street in the Gladeview area.

The woman, who was shot in the lower part of her body, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

No other information was immediately known.

