Woman shot while sitting in car outside NW Miami-Dade home

Police are investigating after a woman was shot while sitting inside a car outside a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near the 1000 block of Northwest 77th Street in the Gladeview area.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the woman was in the car when several suspects approached and opened fire before they fled the scene.

The woman, who was shot in the lower part of her body, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.