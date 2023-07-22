Florida

Woman stabbed in Liberty City, police investigating

Police are on scene investigating what led to the stabbing.

A woman was apparently stabbed early Saturday morning in Liberty City.

According to a statement from Miami-Dade Police, the incident occurred at the corner of NW 15 Ave & 68 Terr at 8:27 a.m.

The police said Miami Fire and Rescue was called and they took the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma center.

The investigation is ongoing.

