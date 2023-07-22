Woman stabbed in Liberty City, police investigating

A woman was apparently stabbed early Saturday morning in Liberty City.



According to a statement from Miami-Dade Police, the incident occurred at the corner of NW 15 Ave & 68 Terr at 8:27 a.m.



The police said Miami Fire and Rescue was called and they took the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma center.



The investigation is ongoing.



Stay tuned with NBC6 for more updates.

