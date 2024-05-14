Woman stabbed in the middle of the street in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed Monday night in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police said that at approximately 8:40 p.m., an adult woman was walking on the sidewalk in the area of ​​the 6900 block of Northwest 18th Avenue, when she was stabbed by another woman, who fled on foot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by Miami-Dade firefighters.

Her condition was stable as of Monday night, according to police.

Officials did not provide any further information about the suspect.

At this time, no further information is known about this incident or the circumstances in which it occurred.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.