Woman Stabbed to Death in Fort Lauderdale

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBC 6

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing Saturday morning that left a woman in her 30s dead.

The incident occured in the 1100 block of NW 6th Street, just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from several stab wounds, police said. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the victim or any possible suspects.

FLPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information related to the incident to contact Detective Saint Jean at (954) 828-5570.

