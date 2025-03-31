Miami-Dade County

Woman steals officer's vehicle after burglarizing home in Miami-Dade: MDSO

Andrea Assaf, 27, was charged with grand theft of a vehicle and battery of a police officer

By Julian Quintana

A woman was arrested on Monday after being accused of burglarizing an officer's apartment in Miami and stealing their car, deputies said.

Andrea Assaf, 27, was charged with grand theft of a vehicle and battery of a police officer.

Andrea Assaf

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, on Sunday night, deputies arrived at an apartment complex in the area of 72nd Avenue and Southwest 82nd Street after receiving reports that a City of Miami Police officer's apartment was burglarized and their car was stolen

During their investigation, deputies were able to recover the officer's vehicle and Assaf was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade County
