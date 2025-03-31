Woman steals officer's vehicle after burglarizing home in Miami-Dade: MDSO

A woman was arrested on Monday after being accused of burglarizing an officer's apartment in Miami and stealing their car, deputies said.

Andrea Assaf, 27, was charged with grand theft of a vehicle and battery of a police officer.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, on Sunday night, deputies arrived at an apartment complex in the area of 72nd Avenue and Southwest 82nd Street after receiving reports that a City of Miami Police officer's apartment was burglarized and their car was stolen

During their investigation, deputies were able to recover the officer's vehicle and Assaf was taken into custody.