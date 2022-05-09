Woman Stole $200K Worth of Watches From Miami Man She Met at Club: Cops

Miami Police are searching for a woman who they say stole $200,000 worth of watches from a man she met at a club.

The theft happened in the early morning hours of April 23 after the man met the woman at a club and brought her back to his apartment on Northeast 7th Avenue to have drinks and hang out, officials said.

At one point, the man said he fell asleep and when he woke up later that morning the woman and his collection of expensive watches were gone.

Video surveillance released by police on Monday showed the man and woman arriving at his building around 1:30 a.m. and her leaving the building just before 5 a.m.

The woman left through the lobby and left in what appeared to be a rideshare, officials said.

Police also released what appears to be a cellphone photo of the woman.

Detectives are asking anyone who may recognize the woman to call them at 305-603-6030.