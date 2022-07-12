Fort Lauderdale

Woman Stole$52K in Cash, Items From Man After Night Out in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Officials describe the suspect as a light skin Black female, with shoulder length red hair, approximately 5-foot-4 tall, and approximately 120 pounds and with a potential neck tattoo

By Kevin Boulandier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fort Lauderdale Police are looking for a woman who they say stole over $52,000 worth of cash and designer watches from a man she had spent time with on Las Olas Boulevard.

The theft happened back on June 10th, after police said the suspect and the victim were out on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Following the outing, the suspect and victim returned to the victim's home.

Surveillance footage shared by police showed the couple walking back around 1:30 a.m.

Detectives said that while inside the victim's home, the suspect stole two of the victim’s designer watches, his iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet and cash - totaling about $52,500 in losses.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect leaving the victim's home by herself about two hours after arriving.

Officials described the suspect as a light skin Black female with shoulder length red hair. She was approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs around 120 pounds with a potential neck tattoo.

If anyone has any information about this incident, Fort Lauderdale Police urge the public to call detectives at 954-828-6070.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdalegrand theftlas olas boulevard
