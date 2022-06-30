Fort Lauderdale

Woman Struck and Killed by Broward Transit Bus at Fort Lauderdale Terminal

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. at the Broward Central Bus Terminal in the 100 block of Northwest 1st Avenue

By Brian Hamacher

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A woman was struck and killed by a Broward County Transit Bus at a terminal in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. at the Broward Central Bus Terminal in the 100 block of Northwest 1st Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity hasn't been released but Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said she was in her 50s.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is investigating.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleBroward County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us