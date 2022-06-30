Woman Struck and Killed by Broward Transit Bus at Fort Lauderdale Terminal

A woman was struck and killed by a Broward County Transit Bus at a terminal in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. at the Broward Central Bus Terminal in the 100 block of Northwest 1st Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity hasn't been released but Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said she was in her 50s.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is investigating.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.