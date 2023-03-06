Woman Struck and Killed by Out-of-Control Car While Walking on Sunrise Sidewalk

A woman was struck and killed by an out-of-control car while walking on a sidewalk in Sunrise Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. when a Toyota that was traveling northbound on University Drive left the roadway near Oakland Park Boulevard.

The vehicle hit a light pole then struck two pedestrians who were walking on the sidewalk, Sunrise Police officials said.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who was struck was taken to Broward General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A driver and a passenger were in the car, but neither were injured.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

Detectives are investigating the crash including how or why the car left the roadway.

