Woman struck and killed on I-95 while helping crash victims identified as EMT

A woman who was struck and killed while trying to help victims of a crash on Interstate 95 in Broward County over the weekend has been identified as an EMT.

In a GoFundMe, family members identified the woman killed early Sunday as 23-year-old Yanaisa Pulido.

The post said Pulido had finished the Hialeah Fire Cadet program in 2019 and worked as an EMT in Miami-Dade while going to school.

"Yanaisa was a hero and wanted to help people however she could. Her dream was to be a first responder and save lives," the post read. "Everyone who met her was a better person for it."

The incident began around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 north of State Road 84 when a car lost control and was struck by another car, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Pulido was on her way home after working a shift when she came upon the crash and stopped to help.

She had gotten out of her car to render aid when two other cars slammed into one of the vehicles from the initial crash and hit Pulido.

Pulido was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash and three other people, including a 7-year-old boy, were hospitalized, FHP officials said. Their conditions were unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.