Woman Struck and Killed on Sidewalk After Crash at Fort Lauderdale Intersection

A woman was struck and killed on a Fort Lauderdale sidewalk after two vehicles were involved in a crash at an intersection Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue and involved an AT&T vehicle and a City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said.

One of the vehicles struck a woman who was on a nearby sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity wasn't released.

Footage from the scene showed one vehicle, a van, with front end damage, and the other, a sedan, with passenger side damage. The woman's body was nearby covered by a yellow tarp.

Neither driver suffered major injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

