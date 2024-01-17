Miami

Woman struck by car prompts road closures in Miami. Here's the area to avoid

By NBC6

The Miami Police Department is investigating a possibly fatal accident after a woman was struck by a car early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the woman, who is believed to be in her late 40s or early 50s, was struck by a car which remained on the scene, officials said.

Due to the accident, NW 12th Avenue from 56th Street to 58th Street has been temporarily closed in all directions.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

At this time, authorities have not released any information on the victim's identity or condition, the identity of the driver or the events that led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

