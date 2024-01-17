Woman struck by car prompts road closures in Miami. Here's the area to avoid

The Miami Police Department is investigating a possibly fatal accident after a woman was struck by a car early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the woman, who is believed to be in her late 40s or early 50s, was struck by a car which remained on the scene, officials said.

Active scene along NW 12th Ave near 56th where Miami Police are investigating a traffic incident involving a pedestrian. Police tape is up where we see a black vehicle in the roadway and a bike nearby on the ground. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/jtNd9JEYas — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) January 17, 2024

Due to the accident, NW 12th Avenue from 56th Street to 58th Street has been temporarily closed in all directions.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian, we have temporarily closed NW 12 Avenue from 56 to 58 Streets in all directions. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/zAvhv08ymk — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 17, 2024

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

At this time, authorities have not released any information on the victim's identity or condition, the identity of the driver or the events that led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.