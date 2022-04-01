Woman Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver While Roller Skating in Hollywood

A mother of two is recovering at home after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while roller skating in Hollywood.

Brittney Capodilupo said she was on A1A just south of Dania Beach Boulevard Tuesday morning roller skating in the bike lane when a white Nissan Altima hit her from behind.

Shocked, injured and on the ground, Capodilupo said she looked up in time to see the car take off.

"I'm lucky I'm here and not in the hospital, laid up with severe injuries," Capodilupo said. "I'm glad I'm alive, still get to be a mom."

She suffered a broken ankle and a sore arm, and her husband said she's afraid it could happen again.

"She’s terrible, she’s traumatized. She doesn’t want to rollerblade or ride her bike when she can ever again, she’s petrified someone is going to run her over," husband Gunnar Magliocca said. "People are on their phones, not paying attention, drinking and driving, I don’t know what people are doing but at the least you’d hope they would stop."

A witness took a photo of the car that hit Capodilupo, and her husband tracked the car down to a rental company at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, but by the time he got there, the driver returned the car and it had been rented to someone else.

Hollywood Police are still investigating the incident and are trying to track down the driver.