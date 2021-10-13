Miami

Woman Struck by Stray Bullet Outside Miami Restaurant

Woman Struck by Stray Bullet Outside Miami Restaurant

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in which a woman was struck by a stray bullet outside of a northeast Miami restaurant.

Police arrived at the scene, located at Victory Restaurant located near Northeast 32nd Street and 1st Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after reports of a fight between several men outside leading to the shooting.

One woman, who is an employee at the restaurant, was struck by a bullet and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Her condition and identity are unknown at this time.

Another employee was grazed by a bullet, but was treated at the scene.

Local

Police did not release any information on possible suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

