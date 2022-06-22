Woman Struck, Killed by Tri-Rail Train in Hialeah

A woman was fatally struck by a Tri-Rail train in Hialeah during a crash that was reported early Wednesday morning.

Hialeah police are currently investigating the incident which occurred at 1200 Southeast 11th Avenue.

The woman — who was in her 20s-30s according to Hialeah PD — was walking along the tracks in the dark when she was struck by the train. She then died as a result of her injuries.

The engineer on the scene fully cooperated with the investigation.

Hialeah police say this is an open investigation and that no other information will be released at this time.

