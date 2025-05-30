Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Fort Lauderdale dog attack: Police

A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was attacked by a dog in Fort Lauderdale Thursday night, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded along Southwest 14th Terrace around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a woman attacked by a dog.

When officers arrived they found the injured woman, who was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries described as life-threatening.

Police said witnesses tried to intervene and as a result the dog was also injured.

No other information was immediately known.

