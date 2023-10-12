Woman threatened Broward Sheriff, said bombs were placed throughout county: BSO

A Sunrise woman is facing charges after authorities said she threatened Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and also threatened to place bombs throughout the county.

Stacey Lockett, 36, was arrested Wednesday on charges including corruption by threat against a public servant, making a false report of a bomb, extortion, misuse of 911, and intimidation, an arrest report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Stacey Lockett

According to the report, on Sept. 27, Lockett called BSO's non-emergency number and said there were bombs throughout Broward County and that they would go off if Tony didn't adhere to her demands.

On the same date, she mailed a letter to Tony, which was received on Sept. 29. The letter had multiple threats to Tony and threats to place bombs throughout Broward, the report said.

Lockett had been caught on camera at the post office mailing the letter and used her debit card to pay for the postage, the report said.

Lockett was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.