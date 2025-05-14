Woman threatened to kill boyfriend with knife after argument in Miami-Dade: Deputies

A woman was arrested on Tuesday, accused of grabbing a knife and threatening to kill her boyfriend in Miami-Dade County, deputies.

Meylin Obregon Rodriguez, 29, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, Obregon Rodriguez and her boyfriend, who lived together had a verbal argument over past relationship issues.

An arrest report said, the argument then escalated to being physical and Obregon Rodriguez launched a glass voice at her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend covered his face with his hands and the vase broke, which caused a laceration to his left middle finger, the report said.

After throwing the vase, Obregon Rodriguez, the report said, grabbed a knife, walked toward her boyfriend and said in Spanish, "I'm going to kill you."

Her boyfriend told deputies he was able to remove the knife, left the home and called deputies, the report said.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, Obregon Rodriguez was taken into custody and was transported to the hospital by rescue crews for medical treatment.

After being released from the hospital, she agreed to give investigators a sworn recorded statement and denied the allegations against her.

She was then charged and transported to the Turner Knight Guilford Correctional Center.