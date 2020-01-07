Only in Florida

Woman Throws Bucket of Feces on Elderly Landlord: Deputies

Joanne Mercader admitted to throwing the bucket and claimed she was going to throw a bucket of water, but got the two buckets confused.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office / WESH-TV

A woman was arrested this weekend after deputies say she threw a bucket of feces at her roommate outside her Central Florida apartment.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident took place Saturday in Volusia County, when Joanne Mercader was charged with battery on an elderly person after the incident.

According to police, the female victim said she knocked on Mercader’s door to do some repairs in the apartment but got no answer. After opening the door, the victim said Mercader threw the bucket on her.

Mercader initially told deputies she was attacked but later admitted to throwing the bucket on her and claimed she was going to throw a bucket of water but got the two buckets confused.

This article tagged under:

Only in FloridaFlorida
