Woman tried to choke her 88-year-old dad to death in Deerfield Beach hospice: BSO

A woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly tried to choke her 88-year-old father to death while he was under hospice care in Deerfield Beach, a Broward County Sheriff's Office arrest report said.

Lori Lee Brucker, 66, was arrested Saturday on charges including attempted murder, domestic battery by strangulation and battery on a person 65 or older.

According to the report, the incident happened at around 4 p.m. Friday at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach.

Lori Lee Brucker

A nurse, whose name was redacted from the report, was checking on her patients and walked into the man’s hospital room and saw Brucker covering her father’s mouth with one hand “and choking him with the other hand,” the report said.

Initially the nurse thought the man had died and his daughter was trying to close his mouth because “most people in hospice care die with their mouth open and it is common behavior for the family to close their mouth," the arrest report said.

But when she saw the man was still alive, she realized that Brucker was trying to kill him, the report said.

The nurse confronted Brucker and told her that it may restrict her father’s oxygen and kill him and her response was simply, "Oh," the report said.

According to the report, the nurse reported the incident to her supervisor and hospital staff escorted Brucker and her boyfriend who allegedly witnessed the incident, out of the hospital before calling BSO.

Brucker’s boyfriend told deputies that he saw her “caress” her father’s chin and that she fell asleep at one point, the arrest report said.

After the nurse noted that the patient's bed had been moved up against the wall, the boyfriend told investigators that hospital staff moved the bed to retrieve a remote control that was jammed between the bed and the wall and said hospital staff moved the bed because Brucker was in wheelchair after a hip and spinal injury, the report said.

He added that “he did not believe that Lori would attempt to kill her father because they had a good relationship and Lori loved her father very much,” the report said.

In the arrest report, deputies said Brucker’s account contradicted portions of her boyfriend’s recollection of the incident.

Brucker told detectives that she, not a nurse, had moved the bed so her wheelchair could fit on the other side and that she began to caress her father’s head, the report states.

“I asked Lori if she ever touched his chin area and she said she did touch his beard and chin area but never attempted to restrict his airway,” the report said.

The arrest report stated that after Brucker was informed of the allegations against her, she said she only touched her father’s head and fell asleep for approximately 30 minutes.

When asked to describe the room, Brucker said she did not believe there was a television inside, but then later said she was watching TV when she fell asleep, the report said.

According to deputies, due to the nurse’s sworn statement identifying Brucker as the suspect, and the contradictory accounts of the incidents from her and her boyfriend, Brucker was arrested.

She remained held without bond in the North Broward Bureau jail facility in Pompano Beach as of Wednesday.