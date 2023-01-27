Woman, Two Dogs Injured After Shooting in Miami Beach

A woman and two dogs were hospitalized Friday after a man shot at the two animals, who were engaged in a fight, police said.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m., according to Miami Beach Police. Washington Avenue between 8th and 10th streets was closed for the investigation.

The man called 911 and said he discharged his firearm at the two fighting dogs, according to police.

A bullet struck the woman's leg, and she was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both dogs were taken to a veterinary hospital and are expected to recover.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.