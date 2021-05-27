Woman Visiting NYC from Maine Goes Missing, Last Seen Getting in SUV in Times Square

A woman who was visiting New York City from Maine has gone missing after last having been seen getting into an SUV in Times Square on Monday, police and sources said.

Christine Hammontree was last seen outside a McDonald's at the intersection of West 45th Street and Seventh Avenue, police said. The 29-year-old was said to be wearing a light blue shirt, shorts, black flip flops and an orange backpack, police said, and said she stands about 5'9.

Sources said the Plymouth, Maine, resident came to the city to see her boyfriend, and said that there is video of Hammontree interacting with people at the McDonald's while drinking nutcracker cocktails (hard liquor with fruit juice).

Around 2 a.m., Hammontree gets into an SUV with a woman and two men from the restaurant, which is the last time she's been seen, sources told NBC New York. It was unclear if the SUV she got into was a ride share, according to sources, and police are trying to track down the vehicle.

Anyone with information in regard to to Hammontree is asked to call the NYPD's CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (5477).