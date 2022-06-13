Woman Walking Home From Work in Miami Beach Attacked by Man With Knife: Cops

A man is facing multiple charges after he attacked a woman at knifepoint as she was walking home from work in Miami Beach, police said.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of 16th Street.

According to an arrest report, a woman was walking on the sidewalk when she felt someone touch the back of her thighs from behind, turned around and saw a man in a face mask crouched near her waist area holding a knife.

The man, later identified as 28-year-old Joel Bryan Blackwood, put a finger to his mouth and told the woman "shh, come with me" and grabbed her arms, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

He pressed the handle of the knife on the woman's arm and started pulling her, the report said.

The woman "lowered her body weight and tried to create distance between her and the defendant by pulling away from him in the opposite direction," but he repeatedly told her to be quiet and go with him as he continued to pull her, the report said.

As the struggle continued, the knife started to shift toward the woman's torso and as she saw it near her stomach she told him she was pregnant in an effort to have him let go of her, the report said.

The report said the woman, who wasn't really pregnant, started screaming and yelling before a car drove up and the driver started honking their horn.

Blackwood fled the scene on foot and the driver helped the woman call 911, the report said.

Police responded and issued a "Be On The Lookout" for the suspect, and a short time later an officer spotted a man who matched the description of the suspect, the report said.

When the suspect, Blackwood, saw the officer's vehicle, he started running but was taken into custody after a perimeter was set up, the report said.

When Blackwood was taken into custody, he had a knife in his pocket, the report said.

The victim and the driver who scared him off identified Blackwood as the suspect, the report said.

Blackwood, of Lauderdale Lakes, was arrested on charges of armed kidnapping, aggravated battery, battery and resisting an officer without violence.

He was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.