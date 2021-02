Authorities are searching for a woman who they say stole a $15,000 diamond ring in Key West.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the theft of the three-diamond, 14-karat white gold size 7 ring, according to Miami-Dade/Florida Keys Crime Stoppers.

Officials released a photo of the suspect, who they say may be from Homestead but could be residing in the Lower Florida Keys.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.