Woman Warns Others After Buying Weight Loss Product

It was the promise of fast results and a risk-free guarantee that got Rose Marie Noguera to click on a social media ad earlier this year.

"I was looking for something to help me lose weight," she said. "It popped up and I said, 'Let me give it a try.'"

Rose Marie paid about $99 for three bottles of the product and took several pills a day, for weeks.

"I was just saying, if it helps give me a jump start, I'll be happy," she said. "But it did not."

So Rose Marie decided to return the product and requested a refund from the company.

"They said wait approximately 6 weeks to receive the credit," she said. "I waited 6 weeks [and] did not receive anything."

When weeks turned into months, her mother suggested she reach out to NBC 6 Responds for help.

"And I said, but mom, it's a very small amount," she said she told her mother. "She goes, 'you're not going to lose anything, try.'"

NBC 6 Responds contacted the company and less than a week later, Rose Marie got her money back.

"$100 means a lot to me," she said.

In an email, the company told NBC 6 Responds their review found Rose Marie's package had been returned, was being inspected at their fulfillment center and that "…it has taken much longer than expected for the refund to be processed." The company confirmed they had processed her refund and added that they "…have since increased our Customer Care Staff and training to ensure prompt and seamless support to our customers."

"I really want to thank all the staff from NBC 6 Responds," Rose Marie said. "Made me feel that I mattered."

She said she did not research the product or the company before she purchased the pills. She said she plans to take a different approach the next time she's tempted by a social media ad promoting an unfamiliar product.