Woman Who Fled From Officer, Caused Fiery Fatal Wreck in Miami Charged: Cops

A woman who caused a fiery crash in Miami that left another driver dead shortly after fleeing from police is now facing vehicular homicide and other charges, officials said.

Shamonni Anya Alexandre-Little, 21, is facing charges of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner and driving without a license causing death in the crash, according to an arrest report released Monday.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street.

According to the arrest report, the victim, 22-year-old Shereka Oriscar, was driving a Toyota Corolla and waiting at the red light when it turned green.

As Oriscar began proceeding through the intersection, Alexandre-Little, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz C300, ran the red light and slammed into the Corolla at a very high rate of speed, the report said.

"The impact was so violent, it caused the victim's vehicle to be pushed approximately 290 feet sideways to its final rest," and caused the Mercedes to be "fully engulfed in flames," the report said.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Oriscar dead at the scene.

Alexandre-Little suffered serious injuries and was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. It was later determined she suffered a broken left scapula, a right wrist and hip fracture, and a broken nose, the report said.

Just before the crash, a North Bay Village officer had seen Alexandre-Little speeding on the 79th Street Causeway and tried to stop her but the pursuit was ended as she fled at a high rate of speed, the report said.

A records check showed Alexandre-Little's license was not valid due to seven suspensions, the report said.

Alexandre-Little, of Pompano Beach, was expected to be booked into jail after her release from the hospital, the report said. Attorney information wasn't available.