Woman who jumped into ocean off Fort Lauderdale from personal watercraft rushed to hospital

A woman who jumped into the ocean off Fort Lauderdale while on a personal watercraft was pulled from the water and rushed to a local hospital Thursday, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said they initially responded after receiving a report of a person in distress offshore.

It was learned the woman removed her lifejacket and jumped into the ocean from a personal watercraft and didn't come back up.

The woman was found and pulled from the ocean in cardiac arrest, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.