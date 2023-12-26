‘I'm traumatized': Woman who lives next door to West Park home that exploded says she has nothing

A week after a home exploded in West Park, the woman who lives next door is now speaking out.

Annette Brown says she doesn't remember anything.

"I'm distraught, I'm distraught, I'm distraught,” Brown said. "I don't even know what happened, I just heard what my neighbors were saying, I don't even remember anything, thank God for that."

New video shows the moments a home in West Park explodes, sending debris and ash flying in the air. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She was asleep last Tuesday morning when the home next door exploded.

"I was just dazed and my neighbor came to my rescue,” Brown said.

Brown and her son both were rushed to the hospital. They're out now but without a home.

"I'm traumatized, I don't have anything, I don't have nothing but the clothes on my back,” she said.

Brown and her neighbors are leaning on each other, including her cousin Tangela Jordan who lives on the same street.

"We're praying for the victims in the house that exploded, we're praying for my cousin in hopes someone will come out soon, like yesterday to rebuild her house, she has nowhere to live,” Jordan said.

The blast came from the home next door on Southwest 20th Street and 52nd Avenue in West Park. Four people were inside the home that exploded, including two children. The youngest child is now with family, but the other three are still in the hospital with severe burns.

West Park Commissioner Dr. Katrina Touchstone said she reached out to the mayor and city manager to see if there were any resources available for the families impacted.

"We have a significant amount of money in our reserves, approximately about $8 million, and I think this is a catastrophic event where we could have potentially tapped into those resources to provide immediate resources for our residents,” Touchstone said.

Brown, like many of her neighbors, said she needs help.

"I have nothing, I have nothing,” Brown said.

West Park Mayor Felicia Brunson spoke with NBC6 last week after going door to door in the neighborhood asking homeowners to fill out a form documenting their damage.

"We're working on compiling resources that are available immediately for them to either apply for to go sign up for things like that,” Brunson said.

NBC6 reached out to the mayor and city manager Tuesday night to see if there was an update.

Investigators say the explosion was caused by some type of gas. NBC6 also reached out to the State Fire Marshal for an update as well.

Brown’s family created a GoFundMe to help with medical and rebuilding costs.