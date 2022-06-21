Woman Who Ran Over Miami-Dade Principal Accused of Violating Probation

A woman who ran over a high school principal with her car back in 2016 was back in court Tuesday for allegedly violating her probation.

Marilyn Aguilera, 57, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years probation back in 2018 after pleading guilty to DUI causing serious bodily injury.

South Dade High School principal Javier Perez lost both of his legs after being in a coma. Two other people were also injured in the crash.

Aguilera started probation in February and lives in a halfway house. She’s required to wear an ankle monitor that also detects whether she’s been drinking, but prosecutors now allege Aguilera tampered with the monitor to keep it from working properly.

The judge allowed Aguilera to return back to the halfway house while the allegations are investigated.

She has to return to court next month.