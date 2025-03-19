‘The police car just went through': Woman who survived deadly Miami cop crash speaks

A woman who survived after she and another woman were struck on a sidewalk following a deadly crash involving a Miami Police officer is speaking out.

Juana Gutierrez said she’s grateful to be alive despite being bruised and bandaged throughout her body.

The 67-year-old says she’s sore from injuries to her shoulder, neck, and knees.

She also has large bruises on both of her legs and ankles days after being injured in the deadly crash which involved a Miami Police officer’s cruiser.

“The police car just went through and hit the bench,” Gutierrez said. “That’s where the girl was sitting.”

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, as Gutierrez was going to church and was waiting at the bus stop near Northwest 47th Avenue and Northwest 7th Street in Miami.

Investigators said a Miami Police officer’s squad car crashed into another car, injuring both Gutierrez and 23-year-old Michelle Salmeron, who later died.

"They tried to do CPR on her but nothing,” Gutierrez said. “She didn’t breathe, and they took her to the hospital before me because she was in such bad shape."

Gutierrez said the debris from the crash hit her and knocked her face-down to the ground.

"It was fast," Gutierrez said. "The bench had already lifted, and the girl was left on the ground. I fell that way, and I fell face-down over there. Some wooden pieces from the bench is what pushed me down."

Police said the officer involved was not on his way to a call when the crash happened, and Gutierrez said the officer’s lights and sirens were not on.

Although she’s grateful for her life, she says she wants justice.

"What I’m looking for is justice,” she said. “Not only for myself, but for the girl who passed away."

A spokesperson for Miami Police Department said because the crash is under investigation, they cannot offer further comment.