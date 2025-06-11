Miami

Woman who survived Fort Lauderdale Memorial Day boat explosion to speak

Cassandra Rivera, along with Dr. Carl Schulman, a Jackson/UHealth leading burn surgeon at the Miami Burn Center, will be holding a press conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital

By NBC6

A woman who survived a boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale on Memorial Day is speaking out for the first time on Wednesday.

Cassandra Rivera, along with Dr. Carl Schulman, a Jackson/UHealth leading burn surgeon at the Miami Burn Center, will be holding a press conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

During the conference, Dr. Schulman will discuss the treatment used to save Rivera and her two children, who remain in the hospital following the explosion.

According to officials, the explosion happened around 5:45 p.m. on Memorial Day, as the 39-foot Sea Ray boat with 15 people on board was on a sandbar near 9th Street near the New River Triangle.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Footage from a surveillance camera captured the moment the fireball erupted on the boat and showed multiple people spilling into the water.

One of the victims, a father of four identified as 29-year-old Joshua Fifi, was in a medically induced coma after suffering third-degree burns that covered 70% of his body.

Almost a week following the explosion, Fifi's family confirmed his passing.

Local

6 to Know 59 mins ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Fort Lauderdale 37 mins ago

Silver Airways in Fort Lauderdale ceases operations as airline deals with bankruptcy

911 calls obtained by NBC6 captured the frantic aftermath.

Officials blame fuel vapors for the explosion.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us