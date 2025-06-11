Woman who survived Fort Lauderdale Memorial Day boat explosion to speak

A woman who survived a boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale on Memorial Day is speaking out for the first time on Wednesday.

Cassandra Rivera, along with Dr. Carl Schulman, a Jackson/UHealth leading burn surgeon at the Miami Burn Center, will be holding a press conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

During the conference, Dr. Schulman will discuss the treatment used to save Rivera and her two children, who remain in the hospital following the explosion.

According to officials, the explosion happened around 5:45 p.m. on Memorial Day, as the 39-foot Sea Ray boat with 15 people on board was on a sandbar near 9th Street near the New River Triangle.

Footage from a surveillance camera captured the moment the fireball erupted on the boat and showed multiple people spilling into the water.

One of the victims, a father of four identified as 29-year-old Joshua Fifi, was in a medically induced coma after suffering third-degree burns that covered 70% of his body.

Almost a week following the explosion, Fifi's family confirmed his passing.

911 calls obtained by NBC6 captured the frantic aftermath.

Officials blame fuel vapors for the explosion.